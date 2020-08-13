HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellectar Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

CLRB opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 21,740 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,903.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 65,218 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,395.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,306 shares of company stock valued at $124,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 58,721 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

