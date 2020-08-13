HC Wainwright Raises MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $23.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of MAG opened at $15.31 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

