HC Wainwright Boosts US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $19.50

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered US Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.46. US Gold has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

