HC Wainwright Boosts Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $3.75

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

