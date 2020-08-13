HC Wainwright Boosts Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $70.00

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pacira Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.93.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $68,985.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $687,861.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,152,130. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

