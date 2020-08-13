Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 2.53%.

HVT stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $21.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

