Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.36 ($142.78).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €125.46 ($147.60) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.45.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

