Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HNGGF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Hastings Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hastings Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hastings Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of HNGGF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.