Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 571 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.