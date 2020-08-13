Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $527,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 67.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.65 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.