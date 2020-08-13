Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Bridge Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BDGE) Head to Head Comparison

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Bridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $33.70 million 2.56 $8.15 million N/A N/A Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 1.99 $51.69 million $2.59 8.07

Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Harleysville Financial and Bridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.97%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 22.29% 9.42% 0.93% Bridge Bancorp 23.52% 9.71% 0.97%

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services; and investment products comprising fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. As of October 17, 2018, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one full-service office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

