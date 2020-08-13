HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.