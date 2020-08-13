Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of HASI opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,111,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 84,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

