Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,255 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,725 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 379,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

