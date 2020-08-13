Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

NYSE:HBB opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $265.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.