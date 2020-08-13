Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Barclays downgraded Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13.

