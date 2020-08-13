Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Barclays downgraded Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

