Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading Up 18.9% on Earnings Beat

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.90, approximately 27,076 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 261,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

