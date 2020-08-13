Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading Up 18.9% on Earnings Beat

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.90, approximately 27,076 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 261,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.23.
About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.
