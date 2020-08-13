Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.