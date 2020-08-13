Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.
Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.