Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,193 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 40,891 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 86,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 136,803 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.