Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.