GWG (GWGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 44.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%.

GWGH opened at $7.42 on Thursday. GWG has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $245.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.46.

Separately, TheStreet cut GWG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

