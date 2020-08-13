Gulf Resources (GURE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 17th.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 219.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Gulf Resources stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 38.86 and a quick ratio of 38.58.

GURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

