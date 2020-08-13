Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.44. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 65,638 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 1,289.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 165,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.