Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.21 and last traded at $81.62, approximately 1,651,840 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,083,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $644,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $52,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,032,488 shares of company stock worth $751,382,992. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 443,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,786,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,766,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

