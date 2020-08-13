Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Guardant Health stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $891,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,731.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,032,488 shares of company stock valued at $751,382,992. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Guardant Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,786,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Guardant Health by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

