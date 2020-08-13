GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSX. CLSA lowered GSX Techedu from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.28.

NYSE:GSX opened at $98.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 490.10 and a beta of -0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

