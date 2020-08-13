GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

GRUB opened at $73.75 on Thursday. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $67,836.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,649. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in GrubHub by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

