Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $30.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

GRPN stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $769.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky bought 250,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 83.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Groupon by 232,500.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

