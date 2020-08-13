Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,381,928.12 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 22,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,381,928.12. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $3,485,438.81.

On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,892,760.09.

On Friday, June 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 25,925 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,753,307.75.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 16,120 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,069,884.40.

On Friday, June 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $5,222,499.75.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 49,481 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,229,130.06.

On Friday, May 29th, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $138,198.06.

On Monday, June 1st, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $150,125.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Evan Jones sold 4,076 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $245,823.56.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 3,125 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $187,937.50.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 270.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.