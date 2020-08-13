Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Buy

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $286,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $90,398,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $42,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

