Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €30.50 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €30.50 ($35.88) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.50 ($30.00).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €25.16 ($29.60) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.92. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.