GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GoHealth’s FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $15.47 on Monday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

