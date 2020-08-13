Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $291.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gogo will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

