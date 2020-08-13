GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

GeoPark stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $598.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 37.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 196.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

