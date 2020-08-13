Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.
GEN stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Genesis Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
