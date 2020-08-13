Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

GEL stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

