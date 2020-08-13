GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of GDI opened at C$37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$24.19 and a one year high of C$38.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.01.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

