GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

GDI opened at C$37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$24.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.01. The stock has a market cap of $725.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

