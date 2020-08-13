GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $44,213.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $24.68 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00469052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

