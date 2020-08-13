Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 314.63% from the company’s current price.

GMDA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.