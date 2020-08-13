FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $31.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $30.98. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.79.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $293.22 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

