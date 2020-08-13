FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lassonde Industries Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $11.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.52.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Lassonde Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.