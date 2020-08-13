FY2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Shares of PPG opened at $120.89 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after purchasing an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.