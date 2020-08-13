FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCB stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 595,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

