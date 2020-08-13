FS KKR Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,355% compared to the average volume of 164 call options.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at $146,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,515 shares of company stock worth $2,153,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 121,592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 96,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $16.05 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

