FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded FOX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Shares of FOXA opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 180.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

