FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $12.28. FORTRESS VALUE /SH shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 19,506 shares.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORTRESS VALUE /SH stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.81% of FORTRESS VALUE /SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FORTRESS VALUE /SH Company Profile (NYSE:FVAC)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

