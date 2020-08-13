Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $247.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.