Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Director Mitchell P. Rales Sells 1,402,827 Shares

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $101,045,628.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,885,686.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.46 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 121,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

