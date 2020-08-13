FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSUGY. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.34. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

